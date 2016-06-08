版本:
Oklahoma medical examiner says oilman McClendon died in 'accident'

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 8 Oklahoma's medical examiner said on Wednesday the single-car crash that killed U.S. oilman Aubrey McClendon in March was an "accident," echoing the findings of a police inquiry released on Tuesday that said there was no evidence he committed suicide. (Reporting By Heide Brandes; Editing by Terry Wade)

