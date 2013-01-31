Chesapeake's McClendon to get $11.7 mln in cash compensation

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-largest natural gas producer in the United States, said outgoing Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon would receive about $11.7 million in cash compensation over four years.
The company also said McClendon's departure would be treated as a termination without cause.
The compensation is based on an annual base salary of $975,000 and a bonus compensation of $1.95 million, the company said in a filing with securities regulators.
Chesapeake said on Tuesday McClendon will step down on April 1, after a tumultuous year in which a series of Reuters investigations triggered civil and criminal probes of the company.
McClendon is entitled to total compensation of about $47 million, including restricted stock awards already given to him that have a value of $33.5 million, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the compensation package.
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.