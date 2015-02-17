UPDATE 2-Chesapeake alleges founder McClendon stole "trade secrets" to start new firm

(Adds statement from Energy & Minerals Group)
By Brian Grow
OKLAHOMA CITY Feb 17 Chesapeake Energy Corp
filed suit Tuesday alleging its founder and former chief
executive, Aubrey K. McClendon, stole confidential company data
during his last months on the job in order to launch his new oil
and gas empire.
McClendon, 55, "misappropriated highly sensitive trade
secrets from Chesapeake" and "subsequently used these trade
secrets for the benefit of" a company he founded in 2013,
American Energy Partners LP, according to the civil complaint
filed by Chesapeake in Oklahoma County District Court.
In the suit, Chesapeake claims that McClendon asked his
assistant to print maps and data about unleased acreage and that
McClendon also sent himself blind copies of the same documents
at a personal email address during his last months at the
company. The company says it discovered McClendon's actions
through a forensic analysis of his Chesapeake email account.
Chesapeake alleges the information was used by McClendon and
American Energy Partners to acquire drilling rights on land in
the Utica Shale formation in four separate transactions.
In a statement, McClendon characterized the lawsuit as
baseless and said his severance agreement with the company
included "the right to own and use this information." He said he
intended to vigorously contest the lawsuit.
The suit represents the latest drama in the very public
falling out between McClendon and Chesapeake, the company he
co-founded in 1989 and built into the second largest natural gas
producer in the United States. During his tenure at Chesapeake,
McClendon was hailed as a visionary who helped pioneer the
drilling technique known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
In 2012, a series of Reuters investigations found that
McClendon had taken but not publicly disclosed $1.55 billion in
personal loans from a major financier of the company. He helped
run a hedge fund to personally trade oil and gas. And emails
reviewed by the news agency showed McClendon collaborated with a
rival firm in a bid to suppress land prices in a prospective oil
and gas play in Michigan.
Although an internal investigation of his activities found
no "intentional" wrongdoing, McClendon agreed to step down as
CEO on Jan. 29, 2013.
"Approximately thirty-six hours after the announcement of
his departure," Chesapeake alleges in its complaint, McClendon
began to take confidential company information.
Among the documents were "open acreage reports" about the
Utica Shale formation, an oil and gas play in Ohio, Chesapeake
alleges. The reports, which Chesapeake claims were confidential
and expensive to compile, contain information about unleased
land that the company was "pursuing and seeking to acquire," the
suit contends.
As part of his employment agreement, McClendon was allowed
to invest in each of Chesapeake's wells. When he left the
company, McClendon retained those stakes, which were
characterized as "jointly owned interests," and
his separation agreement spells out information to which he is
entitled.
Chesapeake alleges that McClendon strayed far beyond the
bounds of the agreement. "Open acreage which has not even been
acquired is, by definition, not 'jointly owned'," according to
Chesapeake's complaint. The company contends McClendon had no
right to take that information
"We believe that pursuing these legacy claims is in the best
interest of the company and its shareholders," Chesapeake
spokesman Gordon Pennoyer said in a statement.
According to the suit, McClendon "used and disclosed
Chesapeake's trade secret and confidential information" to
solicit investors for his new endeavor even as he served as a
Chesapeake director and CEO in February and March 2013. "These
investors knew or should have known that McClendon owed a duty
to Chesapeake to maintain the secrecy of the information," the
lawsuit claims.
Seven months after McClendon left Chesapeake, a
Utica-focused affiliate of his American Energy Partners issued
an announcement: the unit had raised $1.7 billion in equity and
debt commitments from investment firms. The money would be used
to acquire 110,000 acres in the Utica and launch drilling
operations, according to a company news release.
McClendon's backers include Energy & Minerals Group, a
Houston-based investment firm run by John Raymond, which has
invested more than $3 billion. EMG and other investors could now
become entangled in the litigation. Raymond could not
immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
In addition to American Energy Partners, three affiliates
and McClendon Energy Operating, Chesapeake's complaint names
"John Doe Investors 1-20" as defendants. McClendon is not named
as a defendant in the complaint because resolution of disputes
between him and Chesapeake requires arbitration, according to
his separation agreement.
Chesapeake is seeking an unspecified amount of damages for
alleged violations of the Oklahoma Uniform Trade Secrets Act and
other state statutes. Chesapeake also is asking the Oklahoma
County court to force McClendon's company to place "all income
earned from their Utica Shale play acquisitions" in a trust.
Chesapeake contends that any income earned by American Energy
Partners resulted from "the use of Chesapeake property and the
usurpation of Chesapeake's corporate opportunities."
In a statement on Tuesday afternoon responding to
Chesapeake's lawsuit, American Energy-Utica and Energy &
Minerals Group, the largest equity investor in AEU, said in a
statement, "The allegations in the Chesapeake lawsuit against
AEU are meritless." All the information used by AEU to buy
assets, the statement said, was either publicly available,
provided by the sellers of the assets, or independently
developed by EMG or a petroleum engineering firm it had hired.
(Additional reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, Joshua
Schneyer and Michael Erman in New York. Edited by Blake Morrison
and Michael Williams)