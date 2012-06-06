Chesapeake need not delay annual meeting--judge

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
June 6 A federal judge said Chesapeake Energy Corp need not delay its scheduled annual meeting on Friday to allow shareholders to further investigate the financial dealings of the natural gas company's chief executive, Aubrey McClendon.
Chief Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange of the U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City on Wednesday ruled that shareholders who had sought a delay did not show they would suffer "irreparable injury" if the meeting were held as scheduled.
The case is Deborah G. Mallow IRA SEP Investment Plan v. McClendon et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Oklahoma, No. 12-00436.
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.