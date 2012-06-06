Chesapeake need not delay annual meeting--judge

June 6 A federal judge said Chesapeake Energy Corp need not delay its scheduled annual meeting on Friday to allow shareholders to further investigate the financial dealings of the natural gas company's chief executive, Aubrey McClendon.

Chief Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange of the U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City on Wednesday ruled that shareholders who had sought a delay did not show they would suffer "irreparable injury" if the meeting were held as scheduled.

The case is Deborah G. Mallow IRA SEP Investment Plan v. McClendon et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Oklahoma, No. 12-00436.