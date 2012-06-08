REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
OKLAHOMA CITY, June 8 Shareholders in Chesapeake Energy Corp on Friday withheld support for two board members up for reelection, following a governance crisis and poor financial performance at the U.S. oil and gas company.
V. Burns Hargis, the president of Oklahoma State University, and Richard Davidson, the former chief executive officer of Union Pacific Corp, are expected to resign from the board, paving the way for the appointment of four new directors and an independent chairman who have the backing of two of Chesapeake's largest investors.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.