UPDATE 4-Chesapeake Energy says in U.S. antitrust investigation

* Chesapeake subpoenaed to produce documents for grand jury
* Chesapeake says also being probed by states
* Chesapeake shares down 2.5 pct after hours
By Brian Grow
ATLANTA, Aug 9 Chesapeake Energy said it
is the subject of a U.S. government investigation over possible
criminal antitrust violations related to the purchase and lease
of oil and gas properties in Michigan.
Chesapeake has received a subpoena from the antitrust
division of the Justice Department's Midwest field office,
requiring the company to produce documents before a grand jury
in the Western District of Michigan, according to a filing with
U.S. regulators on Thursday.
In June, Reuters reported that Chesapeake plotted with its
top competitor, Canada's Encana Corp, to suppress land
prices in the Collingwood shale in Northern Michigan.
Emails between Chesapeake and Encana showed the two
companies repeatedly discussed how to avoid bidding against each
other in a public land auction in Michigan two years ago and in
at least nine prospective deals with private land owners.
The Justice Department is "moving criminally," said Darren
Bush, a former antitrust attorney for the Department of Justice
and a professor of antitrust law at the University of Houston.
"They are working their way through the grand jury process to
potentially serve up indictments."
Chesapeake's disclosure indicates the Justice Department has
moved swiftly on the matter. Reuters published its story on June
25. Just four days later, on June 29, the subpoena was served on
Chesapeake, according to the company's quarterly report filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Reuters report showed Chesapeake and Encana executives,
including Chesapeake Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon, exchanged
emails about dividing up the nine Michigan counties and
landowners in an effort to prevent "acreage prices from
continuing to push up," and establishing "bidding
responsibilities" ahead of an October 2010 Michigan state land
auction.
A spokesman for Encana was not immediately available to
comment. A spokesman for Chesapeake declined comment, but the
filing said the company is cooperating with the investigations.
Chesapeake also said its board of directors is conducting an
internal review of the matter.
Price-fixing, bid-rigging and market allocations by
competitors are illegal in the United States under the Sherman
Antitrust Act, and companies can be fined up to $100 million for
each offense.
Chesapeake acknowledged in June that it held talks with
Encana but said the two companies never consummated any
agreement and never bid jointly. Encana said it held talks with
Chesapeake without reaching an agreement on a joint venture. The
Canadian company has begun an internal inquiry led by the
chairman of its board of directors.
Chesapeake said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that it has also received demands for
documents and information from state governmental agencies in
connection with other probes relating to oil and gas rights
transactions.
A spokeswoman for the Michigan Attorney General's office,
which has also opened an investigation into possible collusion
between Chesapeake and Encana, declined to comment. A Justice
Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Chesapeake has been operating under a cloud of legal and
governance issues following Reuters investigations showing
potential conflicts of interest on the part of McClendon as well
as the collusion allegations.
Shares of Chesapeake fell 2.5 percent to $19.80 from a New
York Stock Exchange close of $20.31 in post market trading.