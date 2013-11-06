Chesapeake Energy received Michigan subpoena-filing

HOUSTON Nov 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp,
already under investigation for possible antitrust violations in
Michigan, said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday the state's
attorney general is also probing a possible violation of
Michigan's criminal solicitation law.
Chesapeake said the Michigan Department of Attorney General
issued a subpoena related to the matter on September 16,
according to the company's quarterly filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
In criminal solicitation, a person engages another to commit
a crime. A conviction can occur even if the crime never takes
place if the intent is demonstrated.
A representative for the attorney general's office declined
to comment on the subpoena. Representatives for Chesapeake could
not be reached for comment.
The company said in August 2012 that it is the subject of a
U.S. government investigation over possible criminal antitrust
violations related to the purchase and lease of oil and gas
properties in Michigan.
In June 2012, Reuters reported that Chesapeake plotted with
its top competitor, Canada's Encana Corp, to suppress
land prices in the Collingwood shale in Northern Michigan.
Emails between Chesapeake and Encana showed the two
companies repeatedly discussed how to avoid bidding against each
other in a public land auction in Michigan two years ago and in
at least nine prospective deals with private land owners.
The company is responding to all subpoenas and demands for
information from federal and state authorities, according to the
SEC filing.
Chesapeake has previously said that an investigation by its
board of directors found no wrongdoing.