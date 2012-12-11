版本:
Chesapeake in $2 billion midstream deal

Dec 11 Chesapeake Energy Corp said in Tuesday it agreed to sell most of its remaining natural gas processing and gathering assets to Access Midstream Partners LP for $2.16 billion.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company said it expects to reach deals worth $425 million for its remaining midstream properties by the end of the next year's first quarter.

