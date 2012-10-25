Chesapeake Energy selling some Oklahoma assets

NEW YORK Oct 25 Chesapeake Energy Corp is looking to sell about 37,200 acres and 42 producing wells in Oklahoma, as it continues to raise money to pay down a funding shortfall.

The prospectus was posted on the website of Meagher Energy Advisors, an energy-focused asset acquisition and divestiture firm that has sold assets for Chesapeake in the past and is currently selling other assets for the company.

Bids for the assets are due on Nov. 27, Meagher said.

Chesapeake has sold about $12 billion of assets so far this year.