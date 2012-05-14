RLPC: Chesapeake sets price talk on $3B bridge

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 14 Chesapeake Energy Corp
has set price talk on its $3 billion bridge loan, sources told
Thomson Reuters LPC.
The loan, which is led by Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, is
talked at 700bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor. The
loan is being sold at a discount of 96 cents on the dollar.
Commitments are due Tuesday.
Proceeds are to repay borrowings under the company's
existing revolving credit facility. The new facility ranks pari
passu to Chesapeake's outstanding senior notes. It is set to
mature on Dec. 2, 2017.
During the remainder of the year, Chesapeake plans to
complete asset sales totaling $9-11.5 billion and intends to use
a portion of the proceeds from these asset sales to repay the
bridge loan. If the asset sale does not fully repay the loan,
pricing steps up to 800bp over Libor.
Additionally, if the loan is not fully repaid by Jan. 1,
2013, pricing steps to 1,000bp over Libor with a T+50 make-whole
provision. The provision benefits investors and creates an
incentive to the issuer to pay down the loan beforehand.
"I like it because of the near-term paydown," said a loan
investor.
Chesapeake has received strong interest from prospective
buyers of its Permian Basin asset-sales process and its
Mississippi Lime joint venture process and the company expects
to complete these two transactions in the third quarter of 2012,
the issuer said in a press release.
Beginning on May 11, 2013, lenders will have the option to
exchange their loans for 11.5 percent notes.
"People are in both camps," said the loan investor. "It all
depends on whether you think there's fraud risk."