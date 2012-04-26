Fitch revises Chesapeake Energy outlook to stable

April 26 Fitch Ratings on Thursday said it
revised Chesapeake Energy Corp's rating outlook to
stable from negative.
"The outlook revision results primarily from the near and
intermediate term weak outlook for natural gas prices in the
U.S. coupled with Chesapeake's still aggressive spending plans
in 2012," Fitch said in a statement.
"The recent news regarding the personal borrowings by the
company's CEO from the same group that has invested in preferred
interests in two of Chesapeake's non-guarantor subsidiaries has
raised issues regarding the potential for a conflict of interest
and lack of transparency among some stakeholders," the rating
agency said.
Fitch added that given the reduction in near-term price
expectations for natural gas "there exists a potential shortfall
or delay in some of the expected proceeds from the remaining
planned asset sales and monetizations this year".
"As such, a significant reduction in capital spending may be
warranted for the Outlook to remain Stable", the report
concludes.