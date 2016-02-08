CORRECTED-Chesapeake Energy taps restructuring lawyers - sources

(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show sources said the
company had tapped existing adviser Kirkland & Ellis to explore
restructuring options, not that Kirkland & Ellis had been hired)
Feb 8 Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy
has tapped existing adviser Kirkland & Ellis to explore
restructuring options, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The company's shares fell 38 pct to $1.88 in early
trading, hitting their lowest since 1999.
Chesapeake, which has more than $10 billion in debt, has
been hit by a steep fall in both oil and gas prices.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Stone; Editing by Don
Sebastian)