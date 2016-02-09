CORRECTED-Chesapeake Energy woes cast shadow on U.S. pipeline companies

(Corrects paragraph 17 to show Williams' potential cash flow
NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. oil and gas pipeline
companies including Williams Companies Inc and Kinder
Morgan Inc have contracts worth billions of dollars that
might be at risk as Chesapeake Energy Corp aims to slash
its debts amid collapsing energy prices.
Chesapeake said on Monday it had no plans to file for
bankruptcy after sources told Reuters the firm, whose debt is
eight times its market value, had asked its longtime counsel to
look at restructuring options.
The way it deals with its financial woes could be a lifeline
or death sentence for midstream pipeline companies. Often called
the energy market's "toll takers," they have long-term contracts
with producers such as Chesapeake to move, process and store
energy products, experts said. Many of these companies are
master-limited partnerships, or MLPs.
Chesapeake said it has commitments to pay about $2 billion a
year for space on pipelines run by MLPs, federal filings show.
During the U.S. shale boom, investors flocked to MLPs, which
were growing as much as 8 percent a year.
But investors have fled in droves out of fear that the
companies will not maintain their hefty dividend-style
distributions.
But with oil prices at their lowest in 12
years due to a global supply glut with OPEC unwilling to slow
production, profits at energy companies have plummeted and
analysts do not expect any significant price recovery until at
least 2017.
CONTRACT RENEGOTIATION LIKELY
Williams has the most exposure to Chesapeake after buying
Chesapeake's logistics assets for $6 billion in 2014, Jay
Hatfield, portfolio manager of New York-based InfraCap, said.
Williams did not respond to requests for comment.
Other companies with contracts include Spectra Energy
Partners LP, Columbia Pipeline Partners LP and
Marathon Petroleum Corp's unit MPLX LP,
according to SEC filings.
These long-term contracts, often referred to as minimum
volume commitments, were supposed to protect MLPs from major oil
and gas price drops, because they include so-called minimum
volume commitments, where customers pay pipeline operators
whether they move any oil or not.
But the latest leg down in crude's 19-month plunge has cast
doubt over the perceived safety of those contracts as producers
try to navigate the oil crisis.
Experts said they expect Chesapeake will try to renegotiate
contract terms, which would be the first major test of these
deals and the so-called midstream companies that flourished
during the U.S. shale boom.
Another risk is it could file for bankruptcy protection,
which could give it the option discontinuing or renegotiating
commercial contracts.
Hatfield said he expects Williams will be forced to accept a
50-percent price cut in its contract price with Chesapeake,
either through the courts or mutual renegotiation.
That translates to a drop of about $300 million in annual
cash flow for the $4 billion company.
"It's not good, but it's not the end of the world," Hatfield
said.
In a note issued on Monday, Credit Suisse said the loss of
its minimum volume commitments with Chesapeake would likely wipe
out most of Williams' cash flows connected to those contracts.
It said the losses could be up to $400 million.
Its shares plunged 35 percent to $11.16 on Monday on the
Chesapeake news along with a management change at its bidder,
Energy Transfer Equity LP.
"Certainly on the midstream side, everyone realizes that
midstream isn't bulletproof," Doug Getten, a partner in the
Securities and Capital Markets practice at Paul Hastings in
Houston, said.
A Spectra spokesman said its Chesapeake contract to supply
gas out of the Marcellus region accounted for less than 3
percent of its 2015 revenues.
Kinder Morgan, which scraped the MLP model in 2014 but still
remains an industry bellwether, did not disclose its exposure to
Chesapeake, but a spokesman said the company continues to
closely monitor its counterparty credit risk.
Columbia Pipeline said it would respond to these questions
in an upcoming investor call. Marathon's logistics arm did not
reply to requests for comment.
