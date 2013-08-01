Chesapeake Energy quarterly profit lower

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Aug 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S producer of natural gas, on Thursday reported a lower quarterly profit, as year-ago results were boosted by a gain from the sale of its gas gathering and processing business.
Chesapeake said its oil production in the quarter rose 44 percent to 116,000 barrels per day and it raised its crude output forecast for the full year.
Second-quarter profit at the Oklahoma City-based company was $457 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with $929 million or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.