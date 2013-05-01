版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 19:11 BJT

Chesapeake Energy has quarterly profit vs year-earlier loss

May 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday compared with a year-earlier loss, when the company took a charge related to the value of its hedges.

Chesapeake, said its first-quarter profit was $15 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $71 million or 11 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company which is searching for a chief executive officer to replace Aubrey McClendon, said its average daily production grew 9 percent to 4 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐