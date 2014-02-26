Chesapeake swings to quarterly loss on charges

Feb 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp swung to a
quarterly net loss, hurt by charges related to its efforts to
reduce debt and simplify its balance sheet.
The No.2 U.S. natural gas producer reported a net loss of
$159 million, or 24 cents per share for the fourth quarter,
compared with a net profit of $250 million, or 39 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 28 percent to $4.54 billion.
The company took charges related to employee termination
costs and discontinued rig lease contracts, among other things,
in the quarter ended Dec. 31.