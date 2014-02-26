UPDATE 1-Chesapeake plans to cut drilling costs by $900 mln

* Fourth-quarter adj profit $0.27/share vs est $0.41
* Shares fall as much as 3 pct in premarket trading
Feb 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it
planned to cut drilling and well-completion costs by nearly $900
million in 2014 after reporting quarterly results that missed
analysts' estimates.
The No.2 U.S. natural gas producer, whose shares fell 3
percent in premarket trading, invested about $5.5 billion in
drilling and completion activities in 2013.
Chesapeake said earlier this month it would cut spending by
20 percent this year and sell assets to plug a $1 billion gap
between operating cash flow and capital expenditure.
The company said on Wednesday fourth-quarter revenue rose 28
percent to $4.54 billion, missing the average analyst estimate
of $4.86 billion.
Daily production rose 2 percent to average 665,100 barrels
of oil equivalent in the quarter ended Dec.31.
A planned reduction in well-connections during the quarter
and severe weather in the United States in October and December
constrained production.
Chesapeake swung to a net loss of $159 million, or 24 cents
per share, after it recorded charges related to reducing its
debt and simplifying its balance sheet.
Excluding some charges, adjusted profit was 27 cents per
share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Average production expenses inched up 2 percent from the
third quarter, while general and administrative expenses rose 5
percent.
Chesapeake's shares rose 41 percent in the year up to
Tuesday's close of $26.94 on the New York Stock Exchange.