RLPC: Chesapeake's $4B bridge frees for trading

NEW YORK May 15 Chesapeake Energy Corp's $4 billion bridge loan freed to trade in the secondary loan market today at a bid price of 98.125 cents on the dollar and an ask price of 99 cents on the dollar, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

This morning, the bridge loan was increased to $4 billion from $3 billion, while the selling price was tightened to 97 cents on the dollar from 96 cents on the dollar. The loan pays a rate of 700bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor.

Proceeds from the loan are to repay borrowings under the company's existing revolving credit facility. The new facility ranks pari passu to Chesapeake's outstanding senior notes. It is set to mature on Dec. 2, 2017. Goldman Sachs and Jefferies lead the loan.

During the remainder of the year, Chesapeake plans to complete asset sales totaling $9-11.5 billion and intends to use a portion of the proceeds from these asset sales to repay the bridge loan. If the asset sale does not fully repay the loan, pricing steps up to 800bp over Libor.

Additionally, if the loan is not fully repaid by Jan. 1, 2013, pricing steps to 1,000bp over Libor with a T+50 make-whole provision. The provision benefits investors and creates an incentive to the issuer to pay down the loan beforehand.

Chesapeake has received strong interest from prospective buyers of its Permian Basin asset-sales process and its Mississippi Lime joint venture process and the company expects to complete these two transactions in the third quarter of 2012, the issuer said in a press release earlier.

Beginning on May 11, 2013, lenders will have the option to exchange their loans for 11.5 percent notes.