UPDATE 2-Chesapeake forms oilfield services subsidiary

* Sees valuation up to $10 billion

* Boots & Coots exec named CEO

* Unit formed ahead of IPO, other move (Adds byline, analyst comment)

By Anna Driver

Sept 19 Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), the second-largest U.S producer of natural gas, said on Monday it formed an oilfield services subsidiary in a step ahead of a possible public offering or other means of wringing value from the assets.

Chesapeake also named Jerry Winchester, the 52-year-old former chief executive officer of Boots & Coots International Well Control Inc as CEO of the new unit. Boots & Coots was acquired by Halliburton Co (HAL.N) last year.

"This is one more step taken ahead of monetizing this business," John Abbott, an analyst at Pritchard Capital Partners, said. "They've talked about this thing being valued at $7 billion, but the question is, how do you make the market realize that value?"

In addition to an initial public offering, Chesapeake may also consider a partial spin-off of its services business, the analyst said.

Chesapeake said it believes its oilfield service business will be worth as much as $10 billion in 2012.

Chesapeake, which has been building its drilling rig, hydraulic fracturing and other services in recent months through investments and acquisitions, said the new unit will be called Chesapeake Oilfield Services LLC.

Chesapeake, one of the most active drillers in the United States, said the new unit will be a hedge against oilfield inflation and provide services to the company's exploration and production company at low prices.

Pritchard Capital has assigned a value of $6.9 billion to Chesapeake's oilfield assets, Abbott said.

Shares of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Chesapeake fell $1.24, or nearly 4 percent in morning New York Stock Exchange trading to $30.58. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Gunna Dickson)