Sinopec weighing bid for Chesapeake assets-FT

June 20 China's Sinopec is contemplating a multi-billion dollar bid for Chesapeake Energy Corp assets, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The head of Sinopec, Fu Chengyu, was in Oklahoma this week to do due diligence, the paper reported, quoting people familiar with the move.

The FT report did not specify what assets Sinopec might bid for, or how much the company's bid would be.

Chesapeake had no comment on the report.

Chesapeake has said it would sell up to $11.5 billion in assets this year as it raised money to fill a funding gap. Shares rose 2.5 percent at $19.18 in late morning New York Stock Exchange trading.