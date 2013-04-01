UPDATE 2-Chesapeake Energy will be on budget this year -CEO

* $1.5 billion in asset sales so far
* Smaller asset packages seeing good demand -CEO
* Shares up 0.2 percent
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, April 1 Natural gas company Chesapeake
Energy Corp is on track to stay within its budget for
the year, Steve Dixon, the newly appointed interim chief
executive officer, said on Monday.
Dixon, seeking to reassure investors following the departure
of CEO Aubrey McClendon, said on a conference call that he had
"tremendous confidence" that Chesapeake's spending would not
exceed the company's planned drilling budget of about $6
billion.
On Friday, Chesapeake announced Dixon's appointment as
interim CEO and said he was part of a three-person team to lead
the second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas as it continues
its search for a permanent replacement for McClendon.
Mark Hanson, an analyst at Morningstar in Chicago, said
Dixon hit all the right notes in his remarks to investors.
"I like what I heard on the call today," Hanson said. "They
really seem to be turning the corner on (financial) discipline."
McClendon's departure was announced in late January,
following a governance crisis and a liquidity crunch caused by
heavy spending on oil and gas acreage and a collapse in the
price of natural gas.
Investors took control of the Chesapeake board in June.
Reining in spending is now a top priority for the company, which
faces a gap of about $4 billion this year between its expected
cash flow and capital expenditures.
To help cover that shortfall, Chesapeake has pledged to sell
up to $7 billion in oil and gas properties this year. So far, it
has closed or signed deals totaling $1.5 billion, Dixon said,
adding that there has been good interest in some of the
company's smaller asset packages.
For example, Gastar Exploration Ltd said on Monday
that it planned to buy some of Chesapeake's acreage and
production in central Oklahoma for $85 million.
Analysts at CapitalOne Southcoast characterized the deal as
"a decent step (for Chesapeake) toward selling assets and
cleaning up the portfolio."
Chesapeake plans to focus on drilling in areas it
characterizes as "core," including the Eagle Ford in south
Texas. The Oklahoma City-based company is marketing acreage in
the Marcellus and Utica formations in Pennsylvania and Ohio that
it considers less valuable, according to a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Chesapeake has formed a chairman's office to lead the
company, which includes Dixon, Chairman Archie Dunham and Chief
Financial Officer Domenic Dell'Osso.
Dixon is a long-time employee of Chesapeake. He started in
1991, two years after McClendon co-founded the company. Dixon
was promoted to the position of COO in 2006.
A Reuters investigation in April 2012 found that McClendon
had arranged to personally borrow more than $1 billion from a
big Chesapeake investor, EIG Global Energy Partners, and secure
the loan with his interest in the wells..
That program granting McClendon stakes in the company's
wells is the subject of a formal SEC investigation.
The U.S. Department of Justice has also begun a probe into
possible antitrust violations in land deals Chesapeake struck in
Michigan. Those deals were first reported by Reuters.
Shares of Chesapeake were up 0.2 percent at $20.46 in midday
New York Stock Exchange trading.