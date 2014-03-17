版本:
Chesapeake Energy files for spin off oilfield services business

March 17 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it filed with U.S. financial regulators for a possible spin off of its oilfield services business.

Chesapeake said it has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to evaluate strategic options for the business, Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC.
