Chesapeake gets $471 mln from Total early

* Total gets 9 pct discount for remaining obligation
* Deal struck to keep 12 rigs running
Nov 10 French oil and gas company Total SA
(TOTF.PA) has paid Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) $471 million
in cash to cover drilling costs, ending its obligation early
under a joint venture, in exchange for a 9 percent discount.
The deal was made to keep at least 12 rigs running in the
Barnett Shale in North Texas through the end of 2012, according
to a quarterly filing Chesapeake made with regulators on
Wednesday.
The payment was made on Oct. 24, the filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, said.
"We've learned a lot from Chesapeake," John Bannerman,
Chief Executive Officer of Total E&P USA told reporters on
Wednesday at the World Shale Conference in Houston. "They are
major players, so we've learned a lot from Chesapeake."
In January 2010, Total and Chesapeake signed a joint
venture worth $2.25 billion. Under the pact, Total acquired a
25 percent interest in Chesapeake's exploration and production
assets in the Barnett, paying $800 million in cash at closing.
Total also agreed to foot the bill for $1.45 billion in
drilling and well completion costs in the Barnett.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Gunna
Dickson)