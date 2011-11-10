Chesapeake gets $471 mln from Total early

* Total gets 9 pct discount for remaining obligation

* Deal struck to keep 12 rigs running

Nov 10 French oil and gas company Total SA (TOTF.PA) has paid Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) $471 million in cash to cover drilling costs, ending its obligation early under a joint venture, in exchange for a 9 percent discount.

The deal was made to keep at least 12 rigs running in the Barnett Shale in North Texas through the end of 2012, according to a quarterly filing Chesapeake made with regulators on Wednesday.

The payment was made on Oct. 24, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said.

"We've learned a lot from Chesapeake," John Bannerman, Chief Executive Officer of Total E&P USA told reporters on Wednesday at the World Shale Conference in Houston. "They are major players, so we've learned a lot from Chesapeake."

In January 2010, Total and Chesapeake signed a joint venture worth $2.25 billion. Under the pact, Total acquired a 25 percent interest in Chesapeake's exploration and production assets in the Barnett, paying $800 million in cash at closing.

Total also agreed to foot the bill for $1.45 billion in drilling and well completion costs in the Barnett. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Gunna Dickson)