UPDATE 2-Chesapeake gets $471 mln from Total early

* Total gets 9 pct discount for remaining obligation

* Deal struck to keep 12 rigs running

* Payment made at partner's request -Chesapeake (Adds company comment)

By Anna Driver

Nov 10 French oil and gas company Total SA (TOTF.PA) has paid Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) $471 million in cash it owed to cover drilling costs, ending its obligation early under a joint venture, in exchange for a 9 percent discount.

Chesapeake said the accelerated payment was made at the request of Total, but the Oklahoma City company faces a funding gap of as much as $4 billion in 2012, some analysts estimate.

Chesapeake, which said it is acquiring the right to drill on 1,000 acres every business day, needs cash to fund that activity and has a number of deals in the pipeline.

The company hopes to raise $470 million from a public offering of units tied to some of its oil and gas output from a basin in western Oklahoma. The offering will be priced later this evening.

The deal with Total may be one way the company is cushioning its shortfall, a number of analysts said.

"Chesapeake could be needing the money to finance acreage acquisitions," Fadel Gheit, an Oppenheimer analyst, said on Thursday. "Chesapeake needed the money now. This whole thing is a source of capital for them."

"At our partner's request, and in order to promote better financial alignment on future drilling in the Barnett Shale play, we agreed to modify and accelerate the timing of the remaining drilling carries," Michael Kehs, a spokesman for Chesapeake, said.

As gas prices remain depressed by heavy U.S. supplies, it makes less economic sense to drill only because you are paid to do so by your joint venture partner. So running fewer rigs is an option. Chesapeake has 16 operated rigs in the Barnett now, according to its web site.

The deal was made to keep at least 12 rigs running in the Barnett Shale in North Texas through the end of 2012, according to a quarterly filing Chesapeake made with regulators on Wednesday.

In January 2010, Total and Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake signed a joint venture worth $2.25 billion. Under the pact, Total acquired a 25 percent interest in Chesapeake's exploration and production assets in the Barnett, paying $800 million in cash at closing.

Total also agreed to foot the bill for $1.45 billion in drilling and well completion costs in the Barnett.

The $471 million payment for drilling costs was made on Oct. 24, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Shares of Chesapeake ended down 0.1 percent at $25.54 at the close of trading on Thursday. The ARCA index of natural gas companies .XNG was up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Gunna Dickson, Matthew Lewis and Phil Berlowitz)