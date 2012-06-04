UPDATE 1-Chesapeake looks to sell some Ohio acreage-adviser

NEW YORK, June 4 Chesapeake Energy Corp
is looking to sell about 337,000 acres of its holdings in Ohio,
as it works to raise money to meet an expected cash shortfall,
according to a prospectus released by one of its advisers.
The holdings on the block include some in the Utica shale.
The prospectus was posted on the website of Meagher Energy
Advisors, an energy-focused asset acquisition and divestiture
firm that has sold assets for Chesapeake in the past.
According to Meagher, Chesapeake plans to focus its
development in the Utica shale on areas where its holdings are
more concentrated.
It said most of the Ohio acreage on the block lies in
regions where there have been high concentrations of oil and
natural gas liquids. Bids are due July 11.
Chesapeake has said it will sell as much as $11.5 billion in
assets this year in order to close a $9 billion to $10 billion
funding shortfall. Last month, the company arranged for a pricey
$4 billion loan from its investment bankers to tide it over.
It has already announced it is looking to sell its 1.5
million acres of lease holdings in the oil-rich Permian basin
and a half-million acres in Wyoming and Colorado as well as find
a joint venture partner in another liquids-rich region, the
Mississippi Lime basin, in order to raise cash.