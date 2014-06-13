Chesapeake shareholders approve governance reforms

HOUSTON, June 13 Chesapeake Energy Corp
shareholders on Friday voted to approve a series of governance
reforms that included eliminating three-year terms for its board
members.
The changes come a little more than a year after former
Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon was pushed out over
disagreements over spending and a governance crisis. Since then,
the board under Chairman Archie Dunham has made reform a
priority.
Nearly all of Chesapeake's shareholders also approved
measures to increase the size of the company's board of
directors and to allow individuals or groups owning 3 percent or
more of the company's shares to nominate directors.
Investors also voted by a wide margin in favor of
Chesapeake's pay packages for executives.
Shares of Chesapeake, which is based in Oklahoma City,
Oklahoma, are trading around a three-year high. On Friday, the
stock edged down 13 cents to $30.36 in midday New York Stock
Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Leslie Adler)