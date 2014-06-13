UPDATE 1-Chesapeake shareholders approve big governance reforms

(Adds vote totals, comment)
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, June 13 Chesapeake Energy Corp
shareholders on Friday approved a series of reforms that
included the elimination of three-year terms for directors,
deepening an overhaul that began in the months preceding the
2013 ouster of former Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon.
Since McClendon's departure in April last year, the board
under Chairman Archie Dunham and the company's largest
shareholders, including billionaire Carl Icahn, have made reform
a priority. Chesapeake had been criticized for McClendon's heavy
spending and a governance crisis.
Preliminary results from the company's annual meeting, which
was webcast, showed that 98 percent of Chesapeake's shareholders
who voted backed measures to increase the size of the company's
board of directors and to allow individuals or groups owning 3
percent or more of the company's shares to nominate directors.
Investors also voted by a 95 percent margin in favor of
Chesapeake's pay packages for executives. In June of 2012, only
20 percent of the company's shareholders backed the compensation
plan.
Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's
Ross School of Business who tracks governance issues, said he
was encouraged by the changes.
"For all the talk about good governance, we rarely see a
company take measures to improve itself," he said.
Icahn and top shareholder O. Mason Hawkins took control of
the board of directors in June 2012 when Chesapeake faced
financial peril and there was lax oversight of McClendon by the
previous board.
Under Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler who started the
job about a year ago, Chesapeake has slashed spending, sold
assets and promised to focus on drilling wells that will bring
the best returns to shareholders.
For example capital expenditures soared above $13 billion
under McClendon as he snapped up millions of acres to drill, but
this year Chesapeake said it expects to spend little more than
$5 billion.
Shares of Chesapeake, which is based in Oklahoma City,
Oklahoma, are trading around a three-year high. On Friday, the
stock was down 9 cents at $30.40 in afternoon New York Stock
Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Leslie Adler, Terry Wade
and Tom Brown)