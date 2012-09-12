版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 19:09 BJT

Chesapeake Energy to raise $6.9 bln from asset sale

Sept 12 Chesapeake Energy said it will sell the most of its Permian Basin properties, substantially all of its midstream assets and certain non-core leasehold for about $6.9 billion in cash.

The company has been shedding assets to raise cash to meet an estimated $10 billion funding gap.

