REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
NEW YORK Nov 25 A divided federal appeals court in New York said Chesapeake Energy Corp had no right to redeem $1.3 billion of notes early because it waited too long to tell investors of its plans.
Tuesday's 2-1 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a May 2013 ruling by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer.
The majority agreed with Bank of New York Mellon Corp , the notes' trustee, that the notice from Chesapeake to redeem its 6.775 percent notes maturing in 2019 was untimely. It returned the case to Engelmayer for further proceedings.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.