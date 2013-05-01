版本:
BRIEF-Chesapeake estimates 2013 funding gap at $3.5 billion

HOUSTON May 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp : * Acting CEO says estimates 2013 funding gap at $3.5 billion * Exec says company's Utica output is about flat with last month due to

infrastructure constraints
