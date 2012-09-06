版本:
BRIEF-Chesapeake CEO says planned asset sales on track

HOUSTON, Sept 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp : * Expects $11.7 billion in deals to be announced or completed by end of

q3-slide * CEO says expects to announce asset sale or joint venture partner for

Mississippi lime acreage in next few months * CEO says stopped curtailing natural gas production at end of second quarter

citing better market

