版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy up 2.7 percent in premarket

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Chesapeake Energy Corp : * Shares up 2.7 percent in premarket trading

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐