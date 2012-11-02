BRIEF-Moody's rates Chesapeake Energy term loan Ba3

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Chesapeake Energy Corp : * Moody's rates Chesapeake Energy term loan ba3, outlook negative * Rpt-moody's rates chesapeake energy term loan ba3, outlook negative
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei