UPDATE 1-Chesapeake, partners to build $900 mln midstream complex

* To partner with M3 Midstream, EV Energy Partners
* Investment over 5 years, majority to be spent in first 2
years
March 13 Chesapeake Energy said it
will partner with M3 Midstream and EV Energy Partners
to build a $900 million complex that will process natural gas
and natural gas liquids (NGLs) from the emerging Utica shale
field in eastern Ohio.
The complex will comprise natural gas gathering and
compression facilities constructed and operated by Chesapeake
unit Chesapeake Midstream Development (CMD), as well as
processing, NGL fractionation, loading and terminal facilities.
The processing facility, to be located in Columbiana County,
will have an initial capacity of 600 million cubic feet per day,
Chesapeake said in a statement.
The second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas said NGLs
will be delivered to a central hub in Harrison County that will
have an initial storage capacity of 870,000 barrels and
fractionation capacity of 90,000 barrels per day.
Fractionation refers to separating various hydrocarbons in
an NGL stream by heating them to different boiling points.
Chesapeake said the investment in the complex will be made
over the next five years, with the majority of that spent in the
first two years.
The partnership is 59 percent owned by affiliates of CMD, 33
percent by independent midstream energy company M3 Midstream and
the rest by EV Energy.
French oil group Total SA's Total E&P USA Inc,
which is Chesapeake's 25 percent joint venture partner in the
Utica Shale wet gas acreage, has an option to buy into the
project.