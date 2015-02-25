版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 23:01 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake expects service cost savings of 10 pct in 2015

Feb 25 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* CFO says expects service cost savings of about 10 percent in 2015

* Chesapeake CFO says the company is curtailing Marcellus gas production of about 250 million cubic feet a day Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Driver)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐