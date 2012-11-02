BRIEF-Chesapeake CFO says year-end 2012 debt target may slip

HOUSTON Nov 2 Chesapeake Energy Corp : * CFO says year-end 2012 debt reduction target may slip to early 2013 * CFO deals planned for closing in 2012 May slip into 2013 * CFO says company running 89 rigs, down 46 percent year-to-date * COO says company's natural gas production peaked in Q3 * COO says drilling capex in Q4 will show a material decrease * CEO says expects 2013 capital expenditures to be about a third lower than