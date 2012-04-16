Chesapeake Oilfield Services files for IPO of up to $862.5 mln

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Chesapeake Oilfield Services Inc filed with regulators for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock of up to $862.5 million.
The oilfield services company said it intends to list the stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COS".
The company listed Goldman Sachs and BofA Merril Lynch as underwriters to the IPO.
The amount of money a company says it expects to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the offering could be different.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.