Brazil enviro agency to fine Chevron $27.8 mln

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazil's state environment agency said on Monday it would fine U.S. oil producer Chevron 50 million reais ($27.8 million) after thousands of barrels of oil leaked around an offshore well it was drilling this month.
(Editing by Peter Murphy and David Gregorio)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: