版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 02:04 BJT

Brazil enviro agency to fine Chevron $27.8 mln

SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazil's state environment agency said on Monday it would fine U.S. oil producer Chevron 50 million reais ($27.8 million) after thousands of barrels of oil leaked around an offshore well it was drilling this month.

(Editing by Peter Murphy and David Gregorio)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐