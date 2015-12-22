Chevron agrees deal to sell Australian Gorgon LNG to Chinese firm

SYDNEY Dec 22 Chevron Corp on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell up to 1 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Australian Gorgon project to China Huadian Green Energy Co over 10 years starting in 2020.

The non-binding heads of agreement comes amid a deterioration in Asian LNG prices LNG-AS, aggravated by mounting supply from Australia, which aims to overtake Qatar as the world's top producer in coming years.

The price has slid two-thirds since 2014 to under $7 per mmBtu.

"This is an important step in the commercialisation of Chevron's natural gas holdings in Australia," Pierre Breber, executive vice president of Chevron Gas and Midstream, said in a statement.

Chevron in January signed a contract with South Korea's SK LNG Trading Pte Ltd to supply 4.15 million tonnes of LNG from Australia over a five years starting in 2017.

The Gorgon Project combines the development of the Gorgon field and the nearby Jansz-Io field and is capable of producing 15.6 million tonnes of LNG a year.

China Huadian Green Energy is a subsidiary of state-owned power generator China Huadian Group.

The Gorgon Project is a joint venture between Chevron, which holds a 47.3 percent stake, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell, each with 25 percent, and three Japanese utilities. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)