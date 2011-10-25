UPDATE 1-Chevron sees goal of selling 80-85 pct of Wheatstone LNG by mid 2012

* Chevron says sees no problem in securing Wheatstone LNG
buyers
* Gorgon still on schedule, Chevron trying to make up for
some delays
PERTH Oct 25 Chevron expects to reach its goal
of selling 80 to 85 percent of its liquefied natural gas from
its A$29 billion ($30.25 billion) Wheatstone project in
Australia by mid-2012, Chevron Australia's managing director,
Roy Krzywosinski, said on Tuesday.
"We have multiple discussions going on with potential
customers and I don't see a problem finding quality customers,"
Krzywosinski told Reuters on the sidelines of the Commonwealth
Business Forum in Perth, Australia.
Chevron's Wheatstone project will initially produce 8.9
million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, with first gas is
planned for 2016.
LNG developers typically try to sell at least 80 percent of
project supplies into long-term contracts before making a final
investment decision. Chevron moved forward with the project in
September with just 5.85 mtpa, or around 65 percent in long-term
contract commitments.
Chevron's preliminary supply agreement with Korea Gas Corp
(KOGAS) for 1.95 mtpa is still due to finalised, but
analysts said its decision to move forward with the project
signals the company's bullishness on the LNG market, which has
tightened recently, in part due to increasing demand from Japan.
Chevron is positioning itself to become one of the largest
LNG producers in Australia, with the construction of the $37
billion Gorgon project, also off the coast of Western Australia,
which is set to produce 15 mtpa by 2014.
Krzywosinski said Gorgon was on track to produce its first
gas in 2014, despite some weather delays late last year and
early this year.
"We're looking at ways to claw that (delay) back, so I'm
confident that we're still looking at 2014 export," Krzywosinski
said.
