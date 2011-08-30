Chevron says Australia state approves Wheatstone LNG

MELBOURNE Aug 31 Chevron Corp welcomed
environmental approval by the state government of Western
Australia for its Wheatstone LNG project as it awaits the nod
from Australia's federal government.
"We look forward to a timely environmental approval from the
Federal government," Chevron said.
Chevron is seeking approval for a 25 million tonnes a year
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and domestic gas plant, along with
associated offshore infrastructure.
Apache Corporation , Kuwait Foreign Petroleum
Exploration Company (KUFPEC), and Royal Dutch Shell RSDa.L are
equity participants in Wheatstone.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)