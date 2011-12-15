Chevron discovers gas in offshore Western Australia

GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters lift gold, dent euro and French debt
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
SYDNEY Dec 15 Chevron's Australia unit said on Thursday it has discovered natural gas in offshore Western Australia.
The discovery marks Chevron's 12th offshore discovery in Australia since mid 2009, it said in a statement.
The discovery was in Vos-1 permit area it jointly owns with Shell Development (Australia), it said.
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
* PLANS FOR A LONG HAUL DARK FIBER NETWORK BETWEEN PORTLAND AND UMATILLA, OREGON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects Q1 adj profit of at least 83 cents vs est of 86 cents