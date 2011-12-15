版本:
Chevron discovers gas in offshore Western Australia

SYDNEY Dec 15 Chevron's Australia unit said on Thursday it has discovered natural gas in offshore Western Australia.

The discovery marks Chevron's 12th offshore discovery in Australia since mid 2009, it said in a statement.

The discovery was in Vos-1 permit area it jointly owns with Shell Development (Australia), it said.

