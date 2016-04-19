Chevron signs up Australia's Alinta to buy gas from Wheatstone

MELBOURNE, April 19 Chevron has agreed to sell 20 petajoules a year of gas from its Wheatstone project to Alinta Energy in Western Australia starting in 2020, securing a customer for more than a quarter of the domestic gas output from Wheatstone.

"This agreement is an important step in Chevron's rapidly expanding domestic gas business in Western Australia," Chevron Australia managing director Roy Krzywosinksi said in a statement. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)