ANP says suspends Chevron drilling rights in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Brazil's National Oil Regulator (ANP) said on Wednesday that it is suspending the drilling rights of U.S. oil major Chevron ( CVX.N ) in national territory until it clarifies conditions of the recent oil spill in its Frade field.

The ANP also said it has denied Chevron's request to drill into ultra-deep subsalt areas, which hold huge deposits of oil off Brazil's coast.

(Reporting by Reese Ewing)