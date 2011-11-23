版本:
2011年 11月 24日 星期四 04:40 BJT

ANP says suspends Chevron drilling rights in Brazil

 SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Brazil's National Oil
Regulator (ANP) said on Wednesday that it is suspending the
drilling rights of U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX.N) in national
territory until it clarifies conditions of the recent oil spill
in its Frade field.
 The ANP also said it has denied Chevron's request to drill
into ultra-deep subsalt areas, which hold huge deposits of oil
off Brazil's coast.
 (Reporting by Reese Ewing)

