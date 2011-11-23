ANP says suspends Chevron drilling rights in Brazil

Japan stocks hit 2-week low in thin trade; Toyota underperforms
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Brazil's National Oil
Regulator (ANP) said on Wednesday that it is suspending the
drilling rights of U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX.N) in national
territory until it clarifies conditions of the recent oil spill
in its Frade field.
The ANP also said it has denied Chevron's request to drill into ultra-deep subsalt areas, which hold huge deposits of oil off Brazil's coast.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing)
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct