CORRECTED-Chevron pays $17.3 million Brazil spill fine

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 Chevron Corp, the second largest U.S. oil company, paid a 35.1 million real ($17.3 million) fine levied by Brazil's petroleum regulator the ANP for irregularities related to a November oil spill, the ANP said in a statement on Thursday.

Chevron, though, received a 30 percent discount on the 35.1 million charge because it paid promptly and did not challenge the 24 violations found by the ANP in its operations in the Frade Field northeast of Rio de Janeiro, the ANP said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)