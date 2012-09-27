CORRECTED-Chevron pays $17.3 million Brazil spill fine

BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
(Corrects headline to add the dropped word million)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 Chevron Corp, the second largest U.S. oil company, paid a 35.1 million real ($17.3 million) fine levied by Brazil's petroleum regulator the ANP for irregularities related to a November oil spill, the ANP said in a statement on Thursday.
Chevron, though, received a 30 percent discount on the 35.1 million charge because it paid promptly and did not challenge the 24 violations found by the ANP in its operations in the Frade Field northeast of Rio de Janeiro, the ANP said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors