Brazil oil agency orders Chevron close a Frade well

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 1 Brazil's oil regulator ordered Chevron to shutdown one of its 10 production wells in the oil major's Frade field, director of the regulator Magda Chambriard said on Thursday.
Chevron recently capped and abandoned an evaluative well that ruptured in the field, spewing 2,400 barrels of oil into the ocean, for which the company was hit with fines from the Brazilian government.
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition