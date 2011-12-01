Brazil oil agency orders Chevron close a Frade well

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 1 Brazil's oil regulator ordered Chevron to shutdown one of its 10 production wells in the oil major's Frade field, director of the regulator Magda Chambriard said on Thursday.

Chevron recently capped and abandoned an evaluative well that ruptured in the field, spewing 2,400 barrels of oil into the ocean, for which the company was hit with fines from the Brazilian government.