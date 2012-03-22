版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 02:32 BJT

Brazil oil seep source different from Nov spill-ANP

BRASILIA, March 22 Oil seeping from the offshore Frade field is coming from a different source than the Chevron Corp-operated well that spilled crude into the ocean last November, Brazil's energy regulator ANP told a congressional hearing on Thursday.

