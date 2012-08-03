Chevron in talks to restart oil output from Brazil field

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Chevron Corp. began talks with Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, on Friday in an effort to restart output from an offshore field that was shut in the wake of a November oil spill, people with knowledge of the talks said.

Chevron shut the Frade Field in March. The field produced as much as 72,000 barrels of oil a day in late 2011.

Last week a Brazilian federal court ordered the No. 2 U.S. oil company and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd. to suspend operations in Brazil by the end of August while investigations related to criminal and civil lawsuits related to the spill are completed.