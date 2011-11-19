Chevron: pressure error led to Brazil leak-report

* Miscalculation led to wrong injection of mud - report
* Police investigate if Chevron tried to reach subsalt
SAO PAULO Nov 19 A miscalculation of the
pressure in Chevron's (CVX.N) offshore Frade project led to an
oil spill off Brazil's coast last week, a local newspaper said
on Saturday, citing the president of Chevron Brasil.
The leak occurred because there was a mistake in the
injection of heavy mud in the reservoir to prevent the return
of oil through the pipe, O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper said.
"We underestimated the pressure in the reservoir. The
weight of the mud was planned for another pressure," George
Buck, the president of Chevron's subsidiary in Brazil, was
quoted as saying by the daily newspaper.
The Frade field is located in the Campos Basin, which
produces most of Brazil's oil, in water depths of 1.2 km (3,800
feet).
Chevron had said previously the leak was from a natural
seep on the seabed and was unrelated to Frade's production. The
company is now investigating why the pressure was miscalculated
and why the leak happened, Buck said.
The newspaper also said Brazil's federal police is
investigating whether Chevron was improperly trying to reach an
area deep under the ocean floor known as the subsalt - a region
the size of New York state that is believed to hold about 50
billion barrels of oil reserves.
The capacity of the drilling rig the company is using in
the project reaches up to 7,600 meters, while the oil reserves
in the area are located at about half of that distance,
according to experts at ANP, the national oil agency, O Estado
said.
"One of the hypotheses we're working with is that the
accident could have occurred because the company drilled beyond
the allowed limits," said Fabio Scliar, the head of the Federal
Police's division of environment and historical patrimony,
according to the newspaper.
The company is allowed to drill further distances as long
as it communicates its plans to ANP in advance, the newspaper
said.
Scliar had told Reuters earlier this week that early
evidence showed Chevron's drilling went about 500 meters
beyond what it was permitted. [ID:nN1E7AG0UO]
The police also are investigating whether Chevron has
foreign employees working illegally in the country.
Officials at Chevron in Brazil were not immediately
available for comment.
Brazil is sitting atop massive deep-water oil reserves that
were discovered over the past half decade. The government is
keen to tap these resources as a new source of revenue for
federal, state and municipal governments.
(Reporting by Inae Riveras; Editing by Paul Simao)