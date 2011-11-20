Chevron takes full responsibility for Brazil spill

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 20 U.S. oil company Chevron (CVX.N) has taken full responsibility for a spill off Brazil's coast, the CEO of the local subsidiary, George Buck, said on Sunday.
He said the leak from the undersea well has been plugged and the residual oil flow from undersea rock is now more than 10, but less than hundreds of barrels per day. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Writing by Inae Riveras, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.