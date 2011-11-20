版本:
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Chevron takes full responsibility for Brazil spill

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 20 U.S. oil company Chevron (CVX.N) has taken full responsibility for a spill off Brazil's coast, the CEO of the local subsidiary, George Buck, said on Sunday.

He said the leak from the undersea well has been plugged and the residual oil flow from undersea rock is now more than 10, but less than hundreds of barrels per day. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Writing by Inae Riveras, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

